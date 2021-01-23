Buhari to inaugurate national alternative school steering committee next Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to inaugurate National Steering Committee for the Alternative School Program (ASP), in order to boost the standard of education in the country.

Buhari aimed to use the committee to strengthen the ongoing development of the education sector to deliver non-formal schools teaching in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda across the country.

Among those to be sworn in as members of the committee by the President include Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Basic Education and Services, Prof Julius Ihonvbere.

Ihonvbere, who confirmed the planned inauguration, disclosed that he has received his appointment letter from the Presidency and that he would be sworn in next Tuesday.

The chairman, in a statement made available on Saturday through his official social media handles, stated that the appointment would afford him the opportunity to change the dimension of teaching across the country to conform with global best practices.

He said: “I have been appointed into the Alternate School Program (ASP) National Steering Committee by President Mohammadu Buhari.

“This appointment into the committee will avail me, the opportunity to bring on board, creative and innovative ideas; policies and programs aimed at advancing and developing the educational sector in line with the agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which focuses on the provision of quality education for citizens.

“The Alternate School Program (ASP), is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in taking teachings to the children in non-formal schools in order to ensure more inclusion in the educational system as envisaged by the Federal Government.

“The Committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday 26th January, 2021 at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja”, the chairman added.