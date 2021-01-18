Buhari to inaugurate gas, oil centre this week

President Mohammadu Buhari will virtually inaugurate the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC), Lagos on January 21. The centre was built by the government to boost the operations of the nation’s petroleum sector. Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, who made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday, in Lagos, quoted the Director of DPR, Sarki Auwalu, the chief host of the event, as saying that the centre would afford the oil and gas industry the critical elements of competitive advantage, in a changing global energy landscape.

“The integrated centre will also entrench Nigeria’s status as a regional leader and position the nation for significant global impact in the provision of the value-added services and the breakthrough solutions for the industry in years and decades to come,” he said.

According to him, the centre was structured to drive the three-pronged objectives of safety, value and cost efficiency which are critical for oil and gas industry stability, growth and sustainability.

Auwalu said the NOGEC complex was structured to house various flagship centres including Search and Surveillance (SERAS) Command and Control Centre and National Improved Oil Recovery Centre (NIORC), in order to comprehensively cover all the key areas of the industry.

Other centres are the Oil and Gas Dispute Resolution Centre (DRC), Oil and Gas Competence Development Centre (CDC) and Integrated Data Mining and Analytics Centre (IDMAC).

The DPR boss said: “SeRAS is an industry-wide programme established to enhance safety management, emergency preparedness and response, as well as bed space management and logistic services across the industry.

“The SeRAS Command and Control Centre (CCC), established at the NOGEC Centre, Lagos, will entrench safe practices, drive cost reduction and improve operational efficiency across the industry.

“Two other Rescue Coordination Centres (RCC) will be set up at Osubi and Brass, in the first instance, for effective coverage of all areas of operation,” he said.

The director said NIORC was established to formulate and implement strategies for improved and enhanced oil recovery methods in the industry for the purpose of achieving maximum production at lowest possible cost.