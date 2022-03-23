Buhari to determine next APC chairman after Govs embrace consensus

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, the State Governors on the party’s platform have jointly withdrew their plan to determine who becomes APC chairman and promised to work for any chairmanship candidate supported by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They said that their decision to back the president on who becomes APC’s new chairman was based on the need to unite the party and end any rancour that could truncate their chances of retaining power at the central and increase the number of state governors from the party during the 2023 general election.

As gathered, the candidate of the president for the party’s leadership seat was 75-year-old Abdullahi Adamu, who was Nasarawa state governor from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.

The decision came barely three days to the March 26th, 2022 National Convention expected to usher in new members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) who were expected to pilot affairs of the party in the country.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While fielding questions from pressmen on Wednesday, Bagudu, who said the APC governors would support any process that would lead to a consensus, urged his colleagues not to act otherwise after reaching conclusion on the option to explore before the convention.

According to him, the governors present at the meeting presented their allocation of party positions at the zonal level to President Buhari for adoption.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 16 governors from Kebbi, Plateau, Kogi, Yobe, Ogun, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Imo, Niger, Jigawa, Kwara, Zamfara, Nasarawa, and Borno States.

The President had last month said he was in favour of the consensus option to produce candidates for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) offices.

Earlier during the meeting, the president had told the chairman of the caretaker committee for the party and Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni, to ensure that everyone that bought APC’s nomination form for any of the party’s executive seats but was not picked due to consensus should have their funds return.

The president said: “We need to remind ourselves of these achievements and not be diverted by petty quarrels and unseemly jockeying for positions. It will be a very sad and regrettable development if these manifest gains are frittered away as a result of internal dissent and rivalry.

“We must avoid narrow focus and inordinate personal ambitions at the expense of our party’s common good. We must stop frivolous and diversionary litigation when the Party’s reconciliation processes are available for settling disputes. We must restore sanity and purpose in the affairs of our party and lead ourselves to victory and safety.

“As I remarked when I met Your Excellencies on February 22nd, our aim must be to hand over to an APC Government at the Center and the great majority of states. We must not, by default allow the PDP to get its dirty hands on Government again and return us to the Stone Age.

“As I said at that meeting, our Party chose its leadership by consensus. I again plead that we choose our next leadership by consensus. This is consistent with the spirit of democracy, the Party’s Constitution, and the Nigerian Constitution.

“I have already given my own input and other recommendations on the way forward in both my 25th February, 2022 meeting with the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee and my 13th March, 2022 letter to the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum.

“With the convention only two days away I implore you to come together and sort out all the remaining party positions so that within the next 24 hours we can arrive at a Unity List which we can take to the convention.

“Finally all those who have bought forms indicating interest and have been dropped should have their money refunded without delay”, the president added.

