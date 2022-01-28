Buhari to determine APC zoning formula ahead 2023 election

Ahead of the General Elections next year, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari would give the necessary guidance to ensure equity and justice reflected within the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning formula.

Abiodun said that everyone within the ruling party was currently waiting for the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party led by the president to decide and that he was confident Buhari, who often stands for equity and fairness, would provide direction to move the party forward.

The governor gave the hint on Friday after visiting the president to thank him for the visit to Ogun state where he commissioned various projects including the Kobape estate.

Abiodun was accompanied on the visit by a former governor of the state, Olusegun Osoba; Chairman of the Council of Traditional rulers, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; former deputy governor, Salimot Badru, and a foremost industrialist, Sulaiman Adegunwa

As gathered, there had been face-off within the party on which zone of the country APC next presidential candidate would emerge as well as the National Working Committee (NWC) for the party.

Asked to give a personal opinion, he said the zoning formula remains one area of priority that leaders of the party have been engaging in but a position will be made known after the National Executive Council (NEC) approves.

According to him, it is after the NEC approval that “we’ll know where the president will come from. until that, no one can say.

“I will be hesitant to delve into the details of this question because, one, I’m not in any position or capacity to advise the party. I am a governor, I am a member of the party and I will continue to be guided by the party leadership and in line with party discipline.

“We have a President in place, we are the party that’s in government, our President is the leader of the party. I believe that His Excellency, Mr. President, will continue to offer us the guidance that’s required and will do that which we need to do under his leadership.

“I am not sure that I am capable, or have the capacity to begin to advise the party when I am just a member of the party and a governor, and the party has a leader who is the President.

“We are aware that the party is working on zoning and when that is formalized and ratified by NEC, then it will be made public so we’ll know where the chairman of the party will come from, we’ll know where the President will come from and things will evolve in their own time,” Abiodun added.

