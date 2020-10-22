Buhari to address Nigerians after Lekki shooting, crisis intensify

Barely two weeks after protest against police brutality began across the country, the Presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would be addressing the nation today after the Lekki toll gate shooting and its accompanying crisis.

This is coming days after the protest took a violent dimension with several lives lost and properties destroyed across the country, particularly Lagos State where the demonstration began before spreading to other states.

Nigerians, including politicians have berated the President for what they described as inaction and lack of emphaty on his part despite the violence that have enveloped the country through the demonstration used in seeking end to brutality and extra-judicial killings by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Through a statement signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the Presidency said that the national broadcast would begin by 7pm.

“Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast,” the statement said.