Buhari, Tinubu to discuss national investments during Lagos Economic Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari , All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other top African dignitaries are expected to grace 2021 Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit. The three-day event which kicks off on Tuesday this week, will end on Thursday. Key focus of this year’s summit is how to put Lagos on a healthy economic sound footing to cater for the huge population of the megacity now, and in decades ahead.

This year’s summit will be virtual as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic with the theme “For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade.”

According to the organizing committee, about 150 speakers have been drawn from across the world to discuss and deliberate on pragmatic optimization of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s 5th largest economy, and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio-economic landscape of Lagos State in the coming decade.

While President Buhari, Tinubu, and Catriona Laing, British Higher Commissioner to Nigeria will give goodwill messages at the ceremony, the opening address will be delivered by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. His deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly will lead the session on strengthening governance, institution and legislation.

Among the speakers expected at the summit are Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of Mo Ibrahim Foundation; Babatunde Fashola, SAN, Minister of Works and Housing; Ben Akabueze, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian Minister of Finance; Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African, Development Bank (ADB), Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary General; and Mohammed Yahaya, UNDP Resident Representative.

Other speakers at summit include Jordi Borrut Bel, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries; Prof. Pat Utomi, Centre for Values in Leadership; Prof. Yinka David-West, Academic Director, Lagos Business School, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, DG NACCIMA; Muda Yusuf, Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Mo Abudu, Founder, Ebony Life TV; Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder, Terra Culture; Ojoma Ochai, Director, Creative Arts (West Africa), British Africa and others.

The three-day summit is structured into segments and will have subject experts speak on specific themes such as “Destination Lagos: Becoming the World’s Best Investment Destination”, “Eko to the World: Shaping the Future of Trade and Economic Independence”, “Lagos, the Industrial Hub”, “Made in Lagos: Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment, Culture and Tourism”, “Security, Law and Order (Balancing Regulation and Economic Growth)” and Citizens Participation in Governance”.

Themes to be discussed at the conference include “The Role of Transparency, Institutional Effectiveness and Accountability in Governance”, “4th Industrial Revolution: The imperatives and prospects for Digital Economy”, “Digital Transformation for Smart Cities”, “Unleashing Disruptive Innovation for Development”, Shaping the Future of Governance with Technology” and Roadmap to Shared Prosperity – Ensuring Inclusive Human Development”.

“Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed. As a state, we now have to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth” said Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget and Co-Chair of Ehingbeti.