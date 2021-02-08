Buhari ties African development to AU reformation, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that for needed development to happen in Africa, the African Union must be reformed to meet the 21st century operational modality in repositioning the black nation and achieving the desired results.

He explained that the need to make the AU more functional in meeting targets and other developmental goals necessitated the call for comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union.

The Nigerian president expressed concerns that the organization would become stale, except it goes through needed reformation and becomes more result oriented such that would aid the black continent’s development.

Buhari, who spoke yesterday during an intervention at the ongoing two-day 34th Summit of the AU, held virtually, said that the member states must collaborate in repositioning the organisation for effective policy direction and innovation.

Addressing the head of states present, Buhari said, “as your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled, if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes. We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose driven organization that will fully serve the interests of the people.

“As we commence the operationalization of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities,’’ the presidentwas quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Furthermore, Buhari commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.

The president also appreciated the support of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in the election of Amb. Bankole Adeoye as Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Buhari notes, with gratitude, the overwhelming and historic endorsement of the ambassador with 55 votes, an indication that all the members voted, while congratulating the career diplomat, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA.

Also, the president urged Amb. Adeoye to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position, with an assurance of the country’s support.

Buhari, however, congratulated all elected members of the African Union Commission, 2021, which include the Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chad, and Deputy Chairman, Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Rwanda.