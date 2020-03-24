Buhari tests negative to coronavirus after Kyari comes positive

By NewsDesk,

The Federal Government has disclosed that the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s coronavirus test results have arrived and that he has tested negative to the deadly global pandemic following receipt of results which showed that his Chief of Staff (CoS), Aba Kyari, was positive for the viral infection.

It explained that the president had isolated himself and had medical tests carried out on him after results of Kyari’s tests arrived which showed that the cabinet member was positive, thus making it necessary for all government officials who had been in contact with him to also get tested for the infection.

Statements by the presidency on Tuesday confirmed to pressmen that the test results had been received and that necessary preventive measures were being employed by all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with aim to curb further spread of the viral disease amongst officials, and that the CoS was undergoing adequate medical treatment.

The presidency reiterated that Kyari had been quarantined accordingly and was receiving medical treatment, and that Buhari, as well as other cabinet members, were in good health, adding that no other person had tested positive or displayed symptoms of the novel viral infection within the administration.

Kyari had recently developed a severe cough while meeting with the president and other government officials over plans on containing spread of the coronavirus in the country, the development of which had necessitated immediate screening which later showed him to be positive for the deadly virus.