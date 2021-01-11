Buhari tasks Ohanaeze new leadership on Nigeria’s unity, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, with a charge to use his leadership role in fostering peace and unity across the country.

He noted that Obiozor wealth of experience and leadership skill was needed during such times Nigeria was in dire need of leaders with pedigree and track records of uprightness.

Buhari added that the Obiozor-led Ohanaeze leadership must work in unison toward redirecting the country’s from its near descent into ethnic division and its attendant crisis.

Through a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president urged Obiozor who was Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Israel, and Cyprus, to deploy his immense experience within and outside government to forge greater unity of the country.

“Given Prof. Obiozor’s rich background, especially, in international affairs and pan-Nigerian commitment, I have little doubt that his election is well-deserved and will serve not only the interest of Ndigbo but also that of his fatherland.”

“We need all hands to be on deck for this country to move forward in peace and unity,” the President adds.

While wishing the former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) a successful tenure, President Buhari enjoins Prof Obiozor to be a “unifying force beyond his immediate constituency,” the statement said.