Buhari tasks media practitioners on professionalism, balanced reports ahead 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerian media practitioners to embrace professional standards and practices, especially as the 2023 Election approaches. The president who facilitated with Journalists and other members of the press on the World Press Freedom day noted that the media’s role in elections is important and can incite violence if not properly handled.

Buhari said that his administration will continue to ensure that the rights and privileges of journalists are being protected in the performance of their duties. He assured media practitioners that agencies under his watch will always stand against actions that are capable of limiting the preservation of the freedom of the press guaranteed by the Constitution of Nigeria.

The president who commended the efforts of members of the fourth estate urged government information managers to ensure that the press and the general public have access to reliable government information without difficulty.

In a statement released today by the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the Federal Government is working to support media organizations in Nigeria through the provision of better internet access to underserved communities and its plans to achieve a 95 percent digital literacy by 2030.

“President Buhari assures that government agencies under his watch will always stand against actions that are capable of limiting the preservation of the freedom of the press guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The President says the Federal Government is working hard to support media organizations in Nigeria through the provision of better internet access to underserved communities, and to achieve 95 percent digital literacy by 2030.” a part of the statement reads.

World press freedom day is observed every may 3rd to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression. This year’s theme is titled Journalism under digital siege.

