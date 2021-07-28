Buhari tasks governors, political officeholders on developmental programs

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked 36 State Governors across Nigeria, particularly those elected on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform and other political officeholders to tailor their policies and intervention toward developmental programs that would directly impact ordinary Nigerians.

He argued that without putting the people’s interests at the forefront of their programmes and policies, such would be considered as elitist and could easily pass wrong messages to millions of Nigerians currently dealing with harsh economic effects occasioned by coronavirus outbreak.

The president noted that it was important that governors, as well as other elected officers on the platform of the ruling party, always design their development programme and projects in accordance with the demand of the people whom they govern and represent to ensure they see and enjoy dividends of democracy.

Buhari who gave the charge while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld the re-election of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the October 10, 2020 polls, said that people-oriented projects and programmes would be the fuel that would ensure APC dominance and continuity in government.

While congratulating the governor on Wednesday in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the president urged Akerdolu and all elected leaders of the governing party, to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects, affirming that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorate.

He further extolled the governor for assiduously working for the development of the state, with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health, and security take priority.

Buhari noted that the Supreme Court Judgement, preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, further bolstered the strength and reach of the APC and its bright chances of consolidation in coming elections, particularly the 2023 general elections.

The president, however, called on the opposition to sheathe the sword, work for the development of Ondo State, and wish the government and people a prosperous future.

