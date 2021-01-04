Buhari tasks African leaders on unity to defeat terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reechoed his call on the need for a united front in defeating terrorism across the African continent, saying distinct strategies being adopted by nations in Africa against the menace had not yielded desired results.

He indicated that to win the war against terrorism, there was need for team work among leaders across the continent which could serve a bigger purpose and chart pathway for the continent’s collective anti-terrorism respone.

The president said that if not properly addressed and tamed, issues bodering on insecurities and larger scale terrorism would continue to affect the collective destiny of the continent.

Buhari, who stated these yesterday while condemning the killing of 70 people in Zaroumdareye, a border town between Niger Republic and Mali by militants, described the incident as another clarion call for united action by African leaders against terrorism.

Through a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari said that the killings by militants and other terrorist groups across the continent was unbecoming and at such, a deeper collaboration was needed to bring a lasting solution to the region.

According to him, we are facing grave security challenges on account of the evil campaign of indiscriminate violence by terrorists in the Sahel and only united action can help us defeat these vicious enemies of humanity.

Continuing, he said, “terrorism has now become like a contagion of evil that can spread anytime if united action is not taken. Instability in one part of Africa had implications for the security of others. The destabilisation of Libya in 2011 is producing domino effects on the security of other African countries including Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and others.

“The looting of Libyan armouries in the aftermath of Gaddafi’s fall has put dangerous weapons into the hands of terrorists and other criminals who now pose security challenges to other countries,” the President added.

“We are united by common fate and therefore we must act in concert to defeat these evil men who target innocent people.

“Let me use this opportunity to express my deepest sympathy for the government, the people of Niger and the families of the victims,” Buhari said.