Buhari tasks African leaders on effective border patrol, foreign trade

President Muhammadu Buhari has told African leaders to intensify on their border patrol mechanism and promote healthily foreign trade among one another in order to boost security and economy of the continent.

Buhari stated that effective border patrol and healthy foreign trade would bring about a common understanding of crucial issues, including security, trade and development within Africa.

The President, who made the call on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while playing host to President Patrice Talon of Republic of Benin, who was on an official visit to the country, described effective border patrol and adherence to foreign trade protocols as the key component of good neighbourliness.

“Good neighbourliness is very important in our lives. The survival of your neighbour is also your own, and we will continue to work with our neighbours in the light of this understanding,

“And those are issues we must continue to engage on, for the good of our countries and the people. Whatever irritations that come up must be removed,” he stated.

The president recalled that on assumption of office in 2015, one of the very first steps he took was to visit neighbouring countries particularly Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin considering their proximity to Nigeria.

Earlier, Talon disclosed that he was in Nigeria to show gratitude to the Nigerian for the robust leadership he displayed in Nigeria and Africa, ensuring unity of the continent.

While noting that the challenges of 2020 were huge, the Benin Republic leader stressed that the same challenges may remain in 2021, “and our relationship as neighbours must, therefore, remain cordial.”