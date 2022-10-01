Buhari takes stand against electoral violence, malpractices ahead 2023

As political parties intensify campaign strategies for 2023 election, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to stand against any form of violence and interference in the electoral processes that would determine who becomes his successor next year in the country.

Buhari said that his aim was to bequeath a system that would remain relevant as well as strengthen the country’s democratic system and give Nigerian their desired dividend.

The president, who gave the assurance on Saturday during a 62nd independence anniversary broadcast, stated that the desire for a country with best democratic system was responsible for appending his signature on the amended electoral act.

He noted that measures taken by his administration in the implementation of the act provisions have restored Nigerians’ confidence in the country’s electoral system which was responsible for the voter turn out experienced during elections held in Ekiti, Osun and others held after the administration assumed office for second term.

Buhari said that the turn out witnessed in these polls were yet to reflect the through population of eligible voters with Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in the country and there is need for everyone to participate in the processes leading to the 2023 poll.

“I want to express my wish that we see more female and youth participation in the forth-coming electoral cycle. I am sure that our teeming and energetic youths now realise that violence generally mar elections and so should desist from being used by politicians for this purpose”, he added.

The president, meanwhile, appealed to all aspirant for next year’s election to avoid hate speeches, violence and concentrate on issue-based campaign during the exercise.

“As we begin the transition process to another democratically elected government, I want to implore all aspirants to conduct issues-based campaigns devoid of hate speeches as well as other negative and divisive tendencies.

“Fellow Nigerians, no matter what gains we make, without a good governance system anchored on electing credible leaders on the basis of free, fair, credible and transparent elections, our efforts would not be enough.

“It is for this reason that I have resolved to bequeath a sustainable democratic culture which will remain lasting. The signing of the Electoral Act 2021 as amended with landmark provisions further assures us of a more transparent and inclusive Electoral Process.

“Having witnessed at close quarters, the pains, anguish and disappointment of being a victim of an unfair electoral process, the pursuit of an electoral system and processes that guarantee election of leaders by citizens remains the guiding light as I prepare to wind down our administration.

“You would all agree that the recent elections in the past two years in some states (notably Anambra, Ekiti and Osun) and a few federal constituencies have shown a high degree of credibility, transparency and freedom of choice with the people’s votes actually counting. This I promise would be improved upon as we move towards the 2023 General Elections”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

