Buhari swears in ex-police commissioner, others as CCB, PSC members

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in new members for the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Police Service Commission (PSC), with a charge to be professional and brought bear their wealth experience in their assigned task.

Present at the brief ceremony includes Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari physically present.

Others are ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Police Affairs, Muhammadu Dingyadi, and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Also, Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu, Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, and Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, were present.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers also joined the ceremony and later the maiden virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the year in the Executive Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, from their various offices in Abuja.

The three members of the CCB that took their oath of office were Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, representing South-South; Babatunde Balogun (retired Commissioner of Police) representing Southwest and Barrister Benedict Umeano representing Southeast.

Chief Onyemuche Nnamani was inaugurated as a member of the Police Service Commission.