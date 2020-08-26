Buhari swears-in 12 permanent secretaries, others 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 12 permanent secretaries and two members of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

It would be recalled that the appointment of the affected permanent secretaries was confirmed in a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in June.

The President sworn in the permanent secretaries and RMAFC shortly before the commencement of the 13th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

The newly sworn-in permanent secretaries include Anyanwutaku Ifeoma from Anambra, Belgore Shuaib Mohammad (Kwara), Akinlade Oluwatoyin (Kogi), Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio (Cross River), Alkali Bashir Nura, (Kano) and Ardo Babayo Kumo from Gombe State.

Others are Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi (Oyo), Hussaini Babangida (Jigawa), Mohammed Aliyu Gada (Sokoto), Mahmuda Mamman (Yobe), Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka (Abia) and Tarfa Yerima Peter from Adamawa.

The President also swore in commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry, and Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.