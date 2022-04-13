Buhari swears in 10 NPC, ICPC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in five commissioners each for the National Population Commission (NPC) as well as Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and charged the appointees to embrace the culture of transparency and accountability.

The commissioners sworn in by the president for the NPC were: Benedict Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Gloria Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Iyanya (Benue), Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).

The other commissioners for the ICPC include a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Olugbenga Adeyanju from Ekiti State, Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Odey (Cross River), Goni Gujba (Yobe), and Louis Mandama (Adamawa).

Presiding the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, Buhari said that the newly appointed commissioners would resume their appointments immediately.

The president tasked the appointees to imbibe the culture of discipline, transparency, and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Buhari further tasked them to utilize their efficiency and expertise in their respective positions towards ensuring a productive operation of the agencies they are assigned to.

Those who attended the FEC meeting physically at the Council Chamber were; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno.

Others were: the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Agriculture, Mahmud Muhammed, and Environment Muhammed Abdullahi, Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora.

