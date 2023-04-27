Buhari suspends fuel subsidy removal till after May 29

President Muhammadu Buhari has strategically shifted the burden attached to fuel subsidy removal to the next administration after its government suspended the planned removal next month when his tenure would elapse, citing current economic challenges across the country.

Buhari administration’s decision to pass the burden to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, was decided during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting where they concluded that the country was not ripe for it.

According to the government, removing subsidies with the present cash crunch and other economic challenges being confronted by Nigerians would cripple the achievement the policy was designed to bring by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, stated that the NEC concluded in its meeting that it is not a favourable time for the action.

She stated that the Council deliberated on the matter and resolved that it cannot be removed for now, but it equally agreed on the need to continue the discussion on the matter and the necessary preparatory work in conjunction with states and representatives of the incoming administration.

Before the current decision, the issue of petrol subsidy has been a controversial topic in Nigeria and became the subject of intense discussion among presidential candidates during the 2023 general election

Under the Petroleum Industry bill signed by the President in August 2021, part of the Act does not create room for subsidy.

In January 2022, the Federal Government proposed 18 months extension to the National Assembly for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The current administration agreed to an extension of the statutory period for the implementation of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), in line with existing laws.

However, the fuel subsidy should have been fully removed by June, but the current administration said it is not yet time to implement the full removal.

It is however left to the incoming administration to take a decision on the fuel subsidy removal.

