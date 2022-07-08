Buhari summons security chiefs, others over Kuje prison attack

Following the recent attack on Kuje prison by terrorists, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency National Security Council meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and all security chiefs aimed at addressing the nation’s security challenges.

The meeting would deliberate on nation’s security challenges as a result of the recent attacks on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, by suspected terrorists where no fewer than 64 Boko Haram inmates escaped.

Other personalities attending the security meeting are said to include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, was represented at the meeting.

As gathered, Buhari had on Wednesday visited the Custodial Centre, Kuje attacked by the terrorists, where he expressed disappointment with the nation’s intelligence system.

After inspecting some of the points impacted by the attack, Buhari expressed disappointment with the intelligence system and utilization.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?” he said.

