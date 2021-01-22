Buhari summons security chiefs, Aregbesola, others over banditry, illegal mining

As part of measures aimed at addressing rising cases of bandit attacks on communities in Zamfara and other states, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the nation’s security chiefs, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, among other stakeholders to high level security meeting.

He explained that the meeting had become imperative to devise an immediate response to rising cases of bandit attacks on communities in Zamfara and other northeastern states.

Buhari maintained that there must be a clear pathway to ending resurgent banditry that has continued to cost lives and the displacement of thousands of families from their towns and villages.

Through a directive to the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), the president ordered a federal government intervention, adding that it was pertinent that a stop be put to the incessant killings by bandits across the country.

Buhari also directed Monguno to convene a security meeting where security and the issue of illegal mining which is fueling the crisis in Zamfara would be addressed.

“Beyond the problems of bandits and cattle rustlers, the scale of lawlessness has been aggravated by illegal miners who are harvesting resources they have no legal rights to exploit.

“Official statistics suggest that there are more than 20,000 such miners undermining this important part of the economy, operating in a manner that is extraordinarily harmful and destructive. The result is chaos.

“This meeting is expected to address these and associated issues of corruption, government oversight and lawlessness,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

The president listed those to attend the meeting to include Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Ogbeni Ra’uf Aregbesola and Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, Ministers of Defence, Interior, and Mines and Steel respectively.

Others are the Directors-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, and the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.