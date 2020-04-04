Buhari, state Governors should not rush to suspend lockdown- WHO

By News Desk

Worried by the upsurge in coronavirus cases globally including Nigeria, World Health Organisations (WHO) has urged nations not to be in a hurry to rescind lockdown policies implemented to forestall the coronavirus pandemic.

The global health agency stressed that if Nigeria and other nations rushed to lift restrictions, the virus that had claimed several lives could resurge and the economic impact at that time could be even more severe and prolonged that what the world is presently encountering.

WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, who gave the warning at a COVID-19 media briefing, said: “Financing the health response is, therefore, an essential investment not just in saving lives, but in the longer-term social and economic recovery,” he added.

The WHO chief advised countries to focus on three key areas – the implementation of core public health measures, the strengthening of health workers’ welfare and the removal of financial barriers to healthcare for all citizens.

“If people delay or forego care because they can’t afford it, they not only harm themselves, they make the pandemic harder to control and put society at risk,” Ghebreyesus added.

He advised governments to “consider using cash transfers to the most vulnerable households to overcome barriers to access. This may be particularly important for refugees, internally displaced persons, migrants and the homeless.”