Buhari signs 2020 Police bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020.

He explained that the assent had become imperative to ensure the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, were repealed and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force.

The President said that the new law was driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in police force operations and management of its resources.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Buhari communicated his assent to the Bill to the National Assembly, through the Clerk of the legislature in a memo dated September 16, 2020,

“Among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities.

”(It also) creates enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide,’’ the statement added.