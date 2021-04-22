Buhari, seven Northern governors discuss insurgency, banditry others

In a bid to proffer possible solutions to the attacks recorded across the northern states, President Muhammadu Buhari and seven northern governors were reported to be in a closed-door meeting to discuss extensively on banditry, insurgency, and other challenges affecting peacefully coexistence within the region.

The governors present at the meeting include Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, his Kebbi counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, Nasru El-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Abdul-Rasaq Abdul-Rahman.

The governors, who were led by the chairman of the Northern governors’ forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, stormed the seat of power, Abuja following the attacks recorded across the region resulting in the killing and abductions of residents and students from their homes and hostels.

