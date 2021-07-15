Buhari sets projects completion targets for Governors ahead 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on governors, particularly those elected on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform to imbibe culture of completing projects of importance in order to save time and cost overruns without minding which administrations began those projects.

By imbibing the culture of continuity, the president said, the development that had long elude the country, particularly geopolitical regions across Nigeria would be achievable and they would bequeath good infrastructures to Nigerians and generations yet unborn.

Buhari added that more would be achieved and Nigerians stand to gain a lot should governors jettison bitter politics and embrace the culture of continuity through completing projects inherited from their predecessors irrespective of political party affiliations.

Speaking in commendation of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, during a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Thursday in Kano, the president said that the completion of projects started by his predecessors was a sign of strength and good leadership on the part of the governor.

In stressing the need to create such a culture among the general public, Buhari said that he was pleased to see the governor initiate and complete projects, adding that he was equally happy seeing him completing projects initiated by his predecessors.

“It shows that he is not wicked or malicious,” said the president. Buhari noted that he was glad with the many projects the governor was putting in place, adding that this was the only way to justify the resources that are being managed on behalf of the people.

He said, “I am in Kano to see some projects done by the present administration under Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and I am happy with what I saw. The governor is working to ensure that the state is not left behind.

“Kano can compete with others globally, due to the tireless efforts of the governor, who has dedicated himself to completing projects left behind by the previous administrations.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to mapping out policies and programmes aimed at uplifting the standard of living of Nigerians.

In his remarks, Ganduje expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Kano for the care and love lavished by the president as manifested by key appointments as well as the ongoing federal projects, including the Kano-Kaduna modern railway project, which construction the president kicked off earlier in the city.

Emir Bayero welcomed the president to the Palace which he said has always served as his home. He commended the president for carrying out so many infrastructure projects in the state and across the nation in spite of the global economic meltdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but urged that more attention be paid to the problems of security, poverty and food inflation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

