Buhari sets football development, other targets for NFF

President Muhamamdu Buhari has directed Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to collaborate with Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, alongside other stakeholders, to provide Nigeria with a 10-year Football Master Plan that will ensure youth football development, in line with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) commitment.

Urging corporate organisations to invest in sports development, the president also pledged his administration’s commitment to turn sports into business, adding that expected reviewed Sport Industry Policy ‘‘will be the catalyst that turns football activities associated with it into key contributors to the national economy.’’

‘‘I want to see Nigeria’s football develop and move in a more dynamic trajectory from football administration to youth and grassroots football, talent hunt, and use of Nigeria’s home-based talents. Nigeria also needs a more privatized and better organised football regime that can rival others in Europe and America,’’ Buhari told the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, when the duo paid him courtesy visit on Friday.

Emphasising his belief in the potential of sports to promote peace, unity, enhance good health and stimulate the economy, Buhari stated that ‘‘one of the greatest sports is football and Nigeria is a great football nation. I am myself a keen follower of football.’’

Furthermore, the president expressed optimism that membership Pinnick into the FIFA Council ‘‘will provide benefits that will lead to the advancement of football in Africa and Nigeria.’’

While congratulating the NFF boss on his election victory into the strategic body that sets the vision for global football, Buhari assured him of Nigeria’s support in his new position.

‘‘The position on the Council of the world’s football governing body, FIFA, comes at a time when Nigeria is determined to turn the fortunes of her sports development around through better infrastructure, more investment both public and private government incentives.

‘Without prejudice to the continental nature of your assignment at the Council, I urge you to use your position to ensure Nigeria’s sporting image receives a boost.

‘‘I know this position will assist Nigeria get technical and financial support from FIFA; and your position should create a platform for other Nigerians to enter into the FIFA family and other international Sports Federations,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Dare thanked the president for his support for sports development in the country, and for approving the reclassification of sports as business, instead of mere recreation.

He promised that a new draft policy on the sports industry was almost ready, as well as a 10-year master plan for football at all levels.

The new FIFA Council member, Pinnick, equally lauded Buhari for his support for football, saying: ‘‘Without you, I couldn’t have won election into FIFA Council. Your name is highly respected across the continent.’’

Pinnick pledged to be a worthy ambassador of the country, adding that ‘‘I will use the office to build Nigerian football, in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.’’

