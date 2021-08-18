Buhari sets 1yr target for petroleum law implementation committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Implementation Committee headed by Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to immediately begin implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 within twelve months of commencement.

The president signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 which seeks to introduce changes to the governance, administrative, regulatory, and fiscal framework of the Nigerian oil and gas industry into law. The president signed the bill into law on Monday while in quarantine, after his arrival from the United Kingdom.

“The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled,” the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, who announced the development had said in a statement.

However, speaking during the National Assembly leadership led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari said that relevant ministries, departments, agencies have been mandated to work with Sylva towards the successful completion of the implementation process.

The president noted that the country has lost about $50 billion in the last 10 years due to lack of political will, which he claimed, has hampered growth of the industry, adding that he was hopeful the new legislation would coordinate the activities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and reposition it for progress

It would be recalled that after 20 years of deliberations, the Senate and House of Representatives in July passed the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law following a thorough consideration of the over 300 provisions in the bill presented before the lawmakers.

The bill passed by both chambers seeks to introduce changes to the governance, administrative, regulatory, and fiscal framework of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, particularly ensuring transparency, strengthen governing institutions, and attract investment capital, among other objectives to the sector.

According to both chambers, the bill got the input of the executive and legislative arms of government to prevent any further agitations from stakeholders in the sector which the bill seeks to assist in boosting oil production and other activities.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who both presided over the plenary separately on July 1, described the passage as a landmark achievement and commended the committees that worked to ensure its passage.

