Buhari, service chiefs meet over Abuja-Kaduna highway kidnappings, others

Concerned about recent kidnapping on Abuja-Kaduna highway, President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s security chiefs are currently meeting to devise possible strategy to curtail kidnappings and end all forms of insecurity across the country.

Top security boss in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.

Others at the meeting holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, are Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.

Giving details of the meeting, the President Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, said that the National Security Council meeting was convened to address the recent kidnappings and other sundry insecurities in the country, particularly on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Through a post on his social media page on Tuesday, Ahmed said that the President, service chiefs and ministers present at the event would discuss the recent kidnap cases on the highway.

“The National Security Council meeting currently holding at the State House, Abuja, is majorly discussing the recent events on the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other security challenges elsewhere,” the tweet read.

It would be recalled that no fewer than five people were kidnapped on Sunday during gunmen attack on commuters along Abuja-Kaduna highway.