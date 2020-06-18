Buhari, Service Chiefs in closed-door meeting, discussing insurgent, bandit attacks

Following spate of banditry and insurgents in northern states, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs are in a closed-door meeting to discuss solutions that can address the problem in Nigeria.

The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin arrived at the seat of power early on Thursday and proceeded immediately to the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja for the meeting.

In a statement on his official social media handle, Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, hinted that the meeting had started at the Presidential Villa.

Ahmad said: “President Muhammadu Buhari in a closed-door meeting with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja”.

