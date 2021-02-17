Buhari sents out security chiefs on abducted Niger students rescue mission

President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed personnel of the Armed Forces and Nigeria Police Force after abductors of students in Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

He also charged the security chiefs to ensure the immediate rescue of yet to be ascertained a number of staff and students abducted by gunmen without any casualty.

Buhari said that the deployed security chiefs are to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the college.

Through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations.

“President Buhari has assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” said the president as he condemned the attack on innocent school children in the statement.