Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of SEC DG, other nominees 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly, seeking the confirmation of newly nominated Director-General and other members for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He explained that the confirmation request was in line with the Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007.

The President sought the confirmation of Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, while three others were nominated as commissioners in the Commission.

The three nominated Commissioners are Reginald Karawusa, full-time Commissioner; Ibrahim Boyi, full-time Commissioner; and Obisan Joseph, full-time Commissioner.

The President request was contained in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Senate President’s Special Assistant on Press, Ezrel Tabiowo.

“Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith,” the President’s letter read in part

Recall that the President had also last week sought the the confirmation of forty-two career Ambassadors-designate in a letter written to the Red Chamber.

He said the confirmation request was in line with the section 171 (1),(2)(c) and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Besides, the President also sought separate confirmation of four names of nominees as Chairman and full-time members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission and confirmation of the appointments of Diana Okonta (South-South) and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).