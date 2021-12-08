Buhari seeks Nigerians support for ending insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration would be needing Nigerians support and encouragement if the country would win war against terrorism and other forms of insecurity across the nation.

He said that with the multi-facet challenges bedeviling Nigeria in area of insecurity, there was need for citizens cooperation, particularly in the area of intelligence gatherings, and giving relevant information to security agencies in the theatre of operations across the country.

The president who made the appeal while condemning the recent gruesome attack on innocent travellers in Sokoto State by bandits, assured that while his administration would not relent in its primary assignment of protecting Nigerians irrespective of their location.

He appealed that while the security agencies would intensify their anti-terrorism operation, relevant information from Nigerians that could prevent attacks on hapless citizens would be appreciated by the authorities and government officials.

Reacting to the incident on Wednesday through a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said, “I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.”

Suspected bandits around Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, had on Monday burnt to ashes travellers moving towards southern parts of the country.

The victims numbering about 23, including a Nigerien and locals from Sabon Birni Local Government, were said to have been on their way to Gadan Gayan in Kaduna en-route southern part of the country.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Sokoto State Police Commissioner, Kamaludeen Okunola, said that twenty-three deaths were recorded following an attack on travellers in the axis.

The police boss described the incident as unfortunate, noting that security personnel have been mobilized to the area to fish out the perpetrators and prevent a recurrence.

