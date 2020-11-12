Buhari seeks international community, foreign investors supports on youth driven investment

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged international community and foreign investors to take advantage of the country’s diversity in human and natural resources toward focusing on youth driven investment.

The appeal, he said, had become imperative in augmenting his administration commitment in areas of youth development, integration and employment, which he claimed, remains his government’s priority.

Buhari noted that though the country was beset with arrays of challenges, efforts are ongoing to tackle and defeat all impediments to the country’s progress and development.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive the Letters of Credence of the Ambassadors of Belgium, Mauritania, Austria and Norway at the Presidential Villa, the President said that the country was ready to pursue broader dialogue, as well as enhance cooperation and collaboration on the basis of constructive mutual respect and a shared vision for our future.

He said that the challenges underscore the need for the international community to make concerted efforts at resolving them in the interest of common humanity.

According to him, the survival of humanity depends on our efforts to enhance our cooperation to attain the goals of global peace and economic prosperity.’