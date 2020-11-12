Buhari seeks international community, foreign investors supports on youth driven investment

Report on Interest
By The Guild
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged international community and foreign investors to take advantage of the country’s diversity in human and natural resources toward focusing on youth driven investment.

 

The appeal, he said, had become imperative in augmenting his administration commitment in areas of youth development, integration and employment, which he claimed, remains his government’s priority.

Buhari noted that though the country was beset with arrays of challenges, efforts are ongoing to tackle and defeat all impediments to the country’s progress and development.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive the Letters of Credence of the Ambassadors of Belgium, Mauritania, Austria and Norway at the Presidential Villa, the President said that the country was ready to pursue broader dialogue, as well as enhance cooperation and collaboration on the basis of constructive mutual respect and a shared vision for our future.

He said that the challenges underscore the need for the international community to make concerted efforts at resolving them in the interest of common humanity.

According to him, the survival of humanity depends on our efforts to enhance our cooperation to attain the goals of global peace and economic prosperity.’

 

“As you may know, Nigeria is an ethnic and culturally diverse society with various opportunities which we seek to creatively utilise for the benefit of our people. We are also a country with a huge population which is predominantly youthful.
“These pose peculiar new challenges of their own. As Nigeria relates with your countries, it is our expectation that we should leverage on the advantages that can yield positive results in youth development in our country,’’ Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.
The President told the ambassadors that there was a need to enhance the existing cordial relations in the interest of citizens and countries.
“Nigeria shares common problems of insecurity, impact of climate change and socio-economic challenges common among nations. Notwithstanding these challenges, efforts are being made to sustain our position to overcome these difficulties. I invite you to partner with us to address these challenges.
“As a global family, we are impacted by several other common challenges like terrorism, insurgency, climate change, population explosion, human trafficking, corruption, poverty, and now the global health pandemic which coronavirus represents considering its mayhem across the world,’’ he added.
The Ambassadors who presented their Letters of Credence to the President are: Mr Daniel Bertrand, Ambassador of Belgium, Mr Amedi Camara, Ambassador of Mauritania, Mr Thomas Schlesinger, Ambassador of Austria and Mr Knut Eiliv Lein, Ambassador of Norway.
In his remark, on behalf of others, Ambassador of Belgium thanked the President for making out time to receive the Letters of Credence in spite of the peculiar situation created by the COVID-19, assuring that all the ambassadors would make the most of the opportunity to enhance relations in economics, commerce and socio-cultural issues.
“Your Excellency, we are at your disposal to strengthen and narrow the ties, not only in economic and commercial issues, but also in cultural terms,’’ he added.
