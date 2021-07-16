Buhari seeks Governors partnership on infrastructure provision, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on state governments to build stronger partnerships with Federal Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to provide infrastructures that would meet the growing needs of Nigerians while urging the National Assembly to pass the National Water Resources Bill.

aside from the governors and state governments, Buhari also enjoined other sectors to emulate the good practice of federal and state governments’ partnership to accelerate infrastructure development across the country that would bring more benefits to Nigerians.

The president also reiterated his administration’s commitment to work towards ensuring that all Nigerians, irrespective of location in the country, have access to adequate infrastructural such that would improve their lots and boost the local economies.

Speaking at a ceremony for the commissioning of the Zobe Regional Water Supply Scheme in Katsina State yesterday, the president said that the project was initiated by a previous administration in 1992, and the federal government had to work in collaboration with the state to ensure completion.

According to him, the implementation of this very important project that commenced in 1992 suffered neglects under past administrations primarily due to lack of attention that resulted in poor funding and ultimate abandonment.

“It is therefore gratifying to note the positive efforts made by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to salvage the project leading to its completion and eventual commissioning today.

“I have also noted the effective collaboration between the Ministry and Katsina State Government for execution of different components of the project as enshrined in the Memorandum of Understanding entered into by both parties way back in October 2017 when the project was resuscitated,” he said.

The President said the administration will work towards ensuring that all Nigerians, irrespective of location in the country, have access to adequate potable water supply and sanitation facilities as enshrined in the SDG target.

“However, for this national aspiration to be realized, we need to mobilize funds from all sources including the private sector. This is where the need for quick passage of the National Water Resources Bill that made provision for the National WASH Fund, as well as regulatory environment for private sector involvement in the sector, become relevant. I, therefore, call on the National Assembly to give attention to the Bill towards its passage into law as soon as possible,” he added.

The President noted that from the inception of the administration there had been a serious commitment to the development of the water sector through various efforts.

“Approval of the National Water Resources Policy by the Federal Executive Council in September 2016; Approval of a 15-year Roadmap developed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in 2016; Approval and Launching of Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Program in November 2016; Approval of the National WASH Action Plan for the revitalization of the sector and declaration of a “State of Emergency” on the sector in November 2018 and Launching of the “Clean Nigeria Campaign” in 2019 to make Nigeria Open Defecation Free by 2025.”

He said Executive Order Number 9 was signed in support of the Clean Nigeria Campaign Implementation and improved funding of the sector from special sources.

According to him, the transformation being witnessed in the sector under the above-listed efforts is highly commendable. I enjoin the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to continue the good work towards meeting our national aspirations as well as meeting the targets for water supply and sanitation under the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

He urged the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who signed an agreement ceremony to take over the project from the Federal Government, and community leaders to operate the facility efficiently, and jealously guard against vandalization.

