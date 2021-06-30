Buhari seeks deeper China-Nigeria bilateral relations

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigeria was ready to deepen its bilateral relations and cooperation with the People’s Republic of China and that the country was open to exploring its relationship with China for the greater benefit of citizens in both countries.

He said that the country’s remarkable progress in areas of economic and social progress under President Xi Jinping, had become a point of reference for African countries, adding that Nigeria was ready to partner with China in realizing his administration policy of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

The president also affirmed that relations between the two nations “have witnessed an increasingly enhanced political trust, closer mutually beneficial economic and trade relations and cumulatively dynamic people to people exchange between Nigeria and China.”

Buhari, in a congratulatory letter to the Chinese leader on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of founding of the Communist Party of China, said that the Asia country has succeeded in building a “moderately prosperous society” and is on the way to building a “modern socialist country.”

According to him, China has achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society and has already embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, which is the second centenary goal.

Buhari also commended China’s resolute response and remarkable against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its contribution to the world, and Africa in particular, by sharing experience, knowledge, and medical relief materials.

He noted that under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and achieved victory in the three major battles of fighting the pandemic, restoring the economy, and reducing poverty.

“This year also bears special significance to Nigeria-China relations, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic ties. The past 50 years have witnessed an increasingly enhanced political trust, closer mutually beneficial economic and trade relations, and cumulatively dynamic people-to-people exchange between Nigeria and China.

“Nigeria highly values the bilateral cooperation with China, under the initiatives of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which have brought tangible benefits to Nigeria and its people.

“Nigeria is ready to work with China, to enhance bilateral relations, to deepen cooperation in all pragmatic sectors, as well as to promote exchanges between the two ruling parties, so as to lift the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership to a higher level,” the president’s letter read.

