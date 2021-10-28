Buhari seeks African leaders collaboration to end insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to return to negotiating table and join forces in ending insecurity across the country, adding that in addressing collective security challenges, there was need also for parliamentarians from the black nations to play a crucial role in leading domestic advocacy for vital security partnerships in their respective countries.

He also noted that all levels of governments should engage more in partnership with the civil society and development partners to address critical issues on the continent.

According to him, the threats confronting us – whether occasioned by climate change-induced conflict or by hostile armed non-state actors – require us to deepen our cooperation and strengthen the cross-cutting bonds between our defence and security institutions.

He said that it was soothing that the newly established European Peace Facility advances the cause of defence and security partnership between the African Union and the European Union notably by paving way for bilateral military cooperation, noting that facility would significantly enhance capacity to promote peace and stability on the continent.

“Beyond this, the partnerships we are required to engage in will take various forms and be actualized along different axes. In building a common front against the forces of destabilization, the principle of human security must be the central animating impulse of our response measures.

“At a time that non-state actors are violently challenging the fundamental legitimacy of our countries, it is of utmost importance that governments engage in partnership with civil society. This approach must necessarily encompass not just all of government but all of society,” Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday at at the 5th Conference of the Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees of the House of Representatives.

Applauding the Network’s objective of deliberating on common approaches to address threats to collective security, the president noted the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in promoting continental integration through trade and commerce.

He said, “The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is the most recent manifestation of our resolve to open our borders, increase intra-African trade and grow the continent’s economy. It has long been established that deepening the trade links between our nations would serve as a propulsive engine for driving Africa’s growth. But these objectives would be undermined by unchecked destabilization and insecurity. In the light of this, it is clear that this Network has a key role to play in securing our collective prosperity.”

The president also said it was vital for governments to renew its social compact with the citizenry so as to improve governance, development and build institutions that promote inclusive security and prosperity, stating that his administration was also actively pursuing the cause to ensure that no segment of the Nigerian population feels alienated and marginalized.

He added that “mobilizing the full spectrum of our national assets also means engaging the broad expanse of our societies. In order to do this, we must renew the social compact that binds governments and the governed and build institutions that promote inclusive security and prosperity. We recognize that having large segments of our population feeling alienated and marginalized is a critical vulnerability.”

Continuing, he said, “the challenge then is for us to develop measures through policy and legislation that create an umbrella of human security over our people and thereby prevent the forces of destabilization from weaponizing the frustrations of the marginalized. In doing this, we will also ensure that the human and material resources that we should be deploying for growth and development are not consumed in conflict.”

Noting that the Conference was timely, the president urged African governments to have more strategic collaboration to tackle existential threats across the continent. According to him, “governments across the continent are dealing with multiple threats ranging from terrorism and piracy to transnational organized crime and insurrectionary challenges to the very legitimacy of our nations.”

The Conference is a strategic platform that brings together lawmakers from across Africa, as well as representatives of the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union (EU) to exchange ideas, share experiences and deliberate on common approaches to addressing threats to the continent’s collective security.

