Buhari scores self high on infrastructural developments

President Muhammadu Buhari has rated himself better in areas of infrastructural developments and others compare to his predecessors, saying between 2015 till date and with meagre resources available to his government, he, alongside his team have done considerably well in all parts of the country within the last six years.

He noted that infrastructural development had been prioritised by his administration to ensure Nigeria was positioned on the pathway of sustainable development and more more had been done to achieve the needed development across Nigeria.

“We are struggling very hard on infrastructure, because there can’t be sustainable development without it,” the president on Thursday during meeting with President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

“Considering the vastness of our country, we need roads, rail, power, airports, housing, and that is what we have engaged ourselves within the past six years. And our people are seeing the new developments. Relative to the resources available to us, we have not done badly. When infrastructure is in place, our people can look after themselves,” he said while explaining why his administration was committed to an infrastructure renaissance for Nigeria.

Buhari indicated that sustainable development would be impossible in any nation when such country is hobbled by severe infrastructural deficits, adding that without adequate infrastructures, Nigeria’s progress may be hindered.

Buhari maintained that reducing the infrastructural deficits was needed to ensure other areas tied to nation-building like economic-development, amongst others in such a way they would have wings to fly.

Furthermore, the president thanked the IDB for its help so far, saying; “what we are so dependent on (crude oil) has lost a lot of energy. It is coming back gradually, and we are breathing a bit more with some confidence. But we expect greater cooperation from you.”

On his part, Dr Al-Jasser said that he had been glad to see the level of collaboration between Nigeria and the IDB since he assumed duties three months ago, telling Buhari that, “I am impressed by your policies on infrastructure, which will give opportunities to youths, and encourage the private sector. Nigeria is a pivotal country to us, and it deserves all the help it can get.”

The IDB boss said that the main role of the bank was to promote development among its stakeholders, and will continue to lend a helping hand to Nigeria.

In a similar vein, Buhari also assured investors that investment in gas remains a top priority for the country, considering the huge benefits in terms of returns and utility.

Receiving the Chief Executive Officer of Total, Patrick Pouyanne, Buhari noted that Nigeria had made huge investments in gas, and would continue to create enabling opportunities for expansion, while looking at improving alternatives for renewable energy.

The president said that Nigeria remains mindful of the target of zero emission by 2060, and had already started putting in place necessary natural structures that would ensure balance and safety for citizens and the global community.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Total said that the French company had been greatly encouraged by the interest and support for investors in the country, and would continue to explore and pursue opportunities of mutual interest.

Pouyanne noted that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) led by Mele Kyari had provided a strong support base and partnership for growth, assuring the President that investments in the gas sector will be sustained, with consideration for renewable energy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

