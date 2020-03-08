Buhari, Sanwo-Olu discuss Coronavirus preventive measures

By News Desk

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to discuss measures taken to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

During the visit, the governor briefed President Buhari on efforts being made by his administration to handle the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the nation’s commercial capital.

This comes nine days after Lagos recorded the index case of the COVID-19 virus as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

According to Ehanire, the case involves an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020.

Meanwhile, the state government says the health of the patient is being managed at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba and is improving.

The Commissioner of Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi noted that the government has yet to get the total number of those who had come in contact with the Italian patient as the figures are still being collated.