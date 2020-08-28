Buhari, Sanwo-Olu condole families of Lagos helicopter crash victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives after a helicopter crash-landed into a residential building in Opebi, Ojota axis of Lagos State.

The Guild had earlier reported that two persons, including the pilot, die with one other person sustaining varying degrees of injury after the chopper operated by Quorom Aviation crash-landed around 12.17 pm on Friday at No. 16, Salvation Road in Opebi, area of the state.

It was learnt that the chopper pilot was conveying two passengers to a destination in Lagos from Port-Harcourt when the crash occurred.

However, while commiserating with the victims’ families through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President noted that all arsenal at the government disposal would be deployed to unravel circumstances leading to the crash.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with families, friends, and associates of victims of the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which crashed Friday into a building in Opebi, Lagos State.

“While the nation awaits report of investigation into the accident by aviation regulatory agencies, the President prays that God will console the bereaved families, grant peace to the souls of the dead, and speedy recovery for the injured,” the statement read.

On his part, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who commiserated with the victims’ families said that the state government would partner all relevant stakeholders to unravel cause of the incident.

Through a condolence message released to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Friday, Sanwo-Olu urged residents within the vicinity to go about their businesses without fear as the government was committed to citizens safety.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu promised that his Government would work with all the relevant Federal Government agencies to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the accident so as to prevent a reoccurrence in the future.

“Residents of Opebi and its surroundings to go about their business peacefully. There is nothing to fear as men and officers of the state emergency services were promptly deployed to the scene of the crash and they had brought everything under control. The environment is also safe and secure,” the statement read.