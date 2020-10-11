Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Abiru congratulate Akeredolu on Ondo guber poll victory

President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru, have congratulated Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.

They said that Akeredolu’s victory at the just-concluded gubernatorial poll was a validation of people’s acceptance of his administration that impacted positively on the state during his first term in office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared Akeredolu winner of the just concluded governorship election after polling 292,830 votes to defeat the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede.

In a separate message shortly after the declaration, they stressed that Ondo state citizens deserve commendation for participating in the electoral process and defying all odds to vote for APC-led administration in the state.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged the winner of the poll to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and that he should, in his second term, serve Ondo state better than how he did in the first term.

The President said: “when you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country”.

The Lagos state governor, who spoke shortly after INEC declaration on the election, stated that the victory further indicated that APC remains the party of choice for Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I must congratulate my brother, Governor Akeredolu for being victorious in last Saturday’s election. His victory across the state is a confirmation of the trust and belief of the people in the APC led administration in Ondo State, having benefitted immensely from the various people-oriented programmes of his administration.

“The victory is for all of us and for the entire leadership of our party. It is a team work; it is not one person, it is a whole team that came together. And what it means is that when we all work together as a team, we win together.

“The real winners at the end of the day are citizens of Ondo State because indeed they have re-elected a “talk and do” governor. The victory is deserving. Looking at the performance of Governor Akeredolu in Ondo State, it is clear to me that Ondo people know what is right. And they have done what is right by giving him an opportunity to continue his good work.

“Our victory in Ondo State is an assurance to us that we are doing something right. We know there are areas of improvement and we are determined to ensure that we give Nigerians the best they deserve”.

Also, Abiru, a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State, described Akeredolu’s re-election as a referendum on infrastructure projects and people-focused programmes which he had implemented under four years.

In a congratulatory message made available to The Guild, the APC candidate noted that Akeredolu’s re-election was also a testament to the popularity of the ruling party irrespective of its current challenges.

With the outcome of the election, Abiru said in his message that the people of Ondo State had expressed confidence in Akeredolu’s leadership and contentment with his performance as the governor of the state.

For this reason, Abiru said: “I congratulate my dear brother and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election. It is a well-deserved victory considering how he has transformed the state under four years.

“I also congratulate our party, All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, all APC governors and other party leaders for working in unity to win the Ondo State governorship contest.”

He, therefore, urged the people of the state “to keep with the Akeredolu administration and the ruling party. The APC remains a party of choice for Nigerians. It will continue to work for the welfare and wellbeing of the people across the federation.”