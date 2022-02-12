Buhari sacks wife’s aide, redeploy others over poor performance

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kazeem, and ordered the immediate redeployment of three others over poor performance.

Those redeployed from Aisha’s officer were: Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician, Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahman; Special Assistant on Administration, Hadi Uba, and Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, Wole Aboderin.

Buhari, meanwhile, approved the appointment of a former lawmaker, Sani Zorro, as his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

Through a statement signed and released on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president directed that those redeployed should be attached to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), pending their assignment to some other government departments and agencies.

According to the statement, Zorro, a famous journalist brings to the new job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing, and unionist leadership.

“At the instance of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the President has also approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in her office to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

“Those affected by the redeployment are Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady; Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs.

“Also approved with effect from 11th February is the disengagement of Zainab Kazeem, the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady,” the statement read in part.

He was at various times President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), West African Journalists Association (WAJA), and the Federation of African Journalists, FAJ.

He was in the House of Representatives where he chaired the committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees, and Initiatives on North East.

