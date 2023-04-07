Buhari sacks investment agency director over poor performance

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Saratu Umar.

The move is with immediate effect, presidential aide Femi Adesina said in a short statement Thursday.

“In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim,” Adesina added.

She was first appointed in July 2014 by President Goodluck Jonathan’s government but was sacked in 2015. On July 5, 2022, President Buhari appointed her for a five-year term.

