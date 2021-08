Following his two weeks trip to United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after participating in the Global Education Summit (GES) organised Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

Aside from the Summit, the president also undergo a scheduled medical check-up which was earlier postponed by the president handlers.

Buhari touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 18:15 pm on Friday.

Details shortly…

