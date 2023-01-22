Buhari returns for APC presidential campaign, leads Tinubu, others before Bauchi electorates

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria after a successful trip abroad, the country’s leader has concluded plans to lead the campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, ahead of the upcoming general election in the country.

Buhari would mark his return into the political arena with the presidential and governorship campaign of the APC in Bauchi, where he was expected to canvass for Tinubu and other flagbearers of the ruling party.

Unlike other campaigns previously attended by the president, Buhari would be at the rally scheduled for 8.30 to 11.30 am, before leaving for Lagos for a two-day visit.

Buhari’s return to the campaign ground was confirmed in a statement released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, on Sunday.

According to the statement, in Lagos, he will commission the Lekki Deal Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company, Tolaram.

“Buhari will also commission the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world and the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

“He is expected to commission the first phase of the iconic Blue Line on Tuesday, as well as the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

“For the APC, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take his campaign on Tuesday to Abia state and Ogun state on Wednesday.

“It will be a busy week of electioneering as the candidate and his running mate, Senator Shettima, will also canvass for votes in Benue and Taraba on Thursday.

“While the Benue rally is billed for between 10 a.m and 1pm, Taraba’s will take place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm. The campaign train returns to Abuja on Friday for the launching by the vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, of the All Farmers Progressive Association and the commissioning of tractors for members.

On the same day, Shettima will hold a Town Hall meeting with the Livestock Development Group, a core sector which the APC had pledged to consolidate on President Buhari’s huge investments in agriculture by setting up commodity exchanges and agricultural hubs in Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

“Zamfara state, where all the APC tendencies in the state have united, will host the last rally of the week on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital”, the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

