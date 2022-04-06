Report on Interest
under logo

FG to deploy six fighter jets across Northeast, other…

The Guild

NNPC, oil firms’ COVId-19 team fund 200-bed hospital…

The Guild

12 die, one kidnap during villagers, bandits clashes in…

The Guild
AppointmentBusiness

Buhari reshuffles cabinet, redeploys minister of science

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As part of efforts to ensure effectiveness in governance, President Muhammadu Buhari has reshuffled his cabinet, redeploying the Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, to another ministry.

Buhari approved that the minister should be redeployed immediately to the ministry of Environment, and take over the minister’s vacant seat.

The reshuffling was announced by the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

“Until his appointment, Mohammed Abdullahi was the Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation.

“The President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country”, it added.

The reshuffling came seven months after the president redeployed Dr. Muhammad Abubakar from the ministry to head the Ministry of Agriculture.

It would be recalled that the President dropped the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Nanono, and redeployed Abubakar, the (then) Minister of Environment, to assume office as the new substantive Agriculture and Rural Development Minister.

The Guild 6377 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: