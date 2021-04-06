Buhari removes Adamu, appoints Baba as new IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector-General, DIG, Usman Baba, as the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Until his appointment, Baba, was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

The Acting IGP was born on 1st March 1963 in Gaidam, Yobe State. He enlisted in the Nigeria Police on 15th March 1988. He holds a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate (TC II) from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State in 1980.

He obtained a BA (Ed) in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano in 1985. He has a Masters’ Degree in Public Administration (MPA) obtained from University of Maiduguri, Borno State in 1997.

It would be recalled that rather than approve Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammadu Adamu, retirement after statutory 35 years in service, Buhari had given Adamu another three months to pilot affairs of the law enforcement agency and prepare a possible successor for the office.

Buhari gave Adamu three additional months in office barely three days after the expiration of his tenure alongside three Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) and 10 Assistant Inspector-General (AIGs).

The extension of tenure was announced by Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, during an interview with newsmen on February 4, 2021 at the State House, Abuja.

Dingyadi explained that the decision to extend the tenure of the police chief was to give the Federal Government ample time to select the appropriate person to succeed him.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Baba to serve in an acting capacity pending his confirmation meant that Adamu was removed from office as the outgoing IGP has at least 25 days left office to complete his tenure extension.

As gathered, the prevailing insecurity bedeviling the country, attacks on national assets including yesterday’s attack on Imo State Police Command and Correctional facility may have informed his removal from office.

Our correspondent learnt that the capacity of the police boss, said to be lobbying for another extension, was being douted by the decision-makers following recurrent attacks on national assets including police facilities after the EndSARS protest.

According to sources from the headquarters, the police boss’s removal was a shock as nobody has a hint on his removal until it was been read in the news.

When our correspondent put calls through to the police headquarters, the officers declined to comment on the matter and directed that official communication should be awaited.

Details shortly…