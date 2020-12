President Muhammadu Buhari has again reassured Nigerians that his administration was committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens, saying more would be done to end issues bordering on insecurity across the country.

Aside from insecurity, Buhari also restated Nigeria’s commitment to continue playing her expected role not only in the West-African sub-region but also on the African continent in solving challenges facing the black race.

Speaking on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja during a meeting with former President of Mali and first Chairman, African Union Commission, Professor Alpha Konare, who came to discuss the current political situation in his country as well as issues in West Africa and Africa, the President said that the country would not relent in her efforts to ensure lasting peace across the continent.

While commending Prof. Konare for his continuing interest in the affairs of West Africa and the continent, Buhari hinted that though Nigeria was dealing with her internal challenges, such development would not lead to the country abdicating her responsibility on the regional front. According to him, efforts are being made to ensure we stem insecurity and put up programmes that would lift Nigerians out of poverty through massive job creations among other initiatives.