Buhari recommends prayers, others for Nigerians against banditry, kidnapping

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked recommended prayers and instrumentality of unity and solidarity for Nigerians in arming themselves against bandits and kidnappers, saying it was important for citizens across the country to join forces in seeking help from the supreme being for return of normalcy to Nigeria.

He noted that while his administration would stop at nothing securing the country, protect lives and property of Nigerians, it is also binding on people to supplicate and embrace unity in permanently winning the war against insecurity and other challenges.

Buhari in his Eid-il-Fitr message to congratulate all Nigerians and Muslims across the globe as they celebrate the completion of a month of fasting on Wednesday noted that his government had already approved new guidelines for security operative that would revitalise their onslaught against terrorists in the country.

According to him, unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims, and Christians are imperative especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one.

“On this blessed occasion, I wish that the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood, and love amongst all. It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages.

“We should jointly pray against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity.

“We must resist the temptation to retreat into our communities. I urge our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to turn towards one another in love and compassion,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

According to the president, it is noteworthy and delightful to see Christians breaking fast and in some instances, extending goodwill and gifts to Muslim faithful during Ramadan.

“This model also shone through with Muslim groups joining Christian festivities. These are practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness,” he says.

Buhari, however, urged Nigerians to continue to observe all COVID-19 prevention measures and celebrate responsibly during the holidays.

