Buhari receives Katsina abducted schoolboys, hints on restructuring security formations

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the 344 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State set free by bandits, disclosing plans to restructure the country’s security architecture.

Buhari, who assured that efforts would be made to boost security across the country, said that the country’s military has been trained and motivated to quell every form of insecurity and that there was need for an immediate change in enforcement.

The President that those who would remain as the head, going forward, would be extremely busy with quelling every form of insecurity that could prevent Nigerians from having their normal lifestyle back.

He gave the hint after addressing the students at Katsina State House that were brought to him by the state governor, Aminu Masari, following their release by bandits.

Buhari, while addressing the schoolboys yesterday, appealed that they put their abduction experience behind and focus on their studies as well as jettison plans that could force them abandon their academic pursuit.

He added that the students should embrace science courses as future employment does not require graduates of history and English language because the world was already tilting towards technology.

The President received the students hours after they were set free by their abductors barely a week after they were kidnapped by bandits, who killed a police officer manning the school gate, at about 10:45 pm.

Buhari, who address the students in Hausa language, appealed to the schoolboys not to abandon their education over the issue rather see it as a hurdle that was needed to be scaled for them to achieve their aim.

“You children are very lucky. I am appealing to you to be very careful. Your success in the future depends not on subjects like history or English but science and technology because those are the category of people that are likely to stand a better chance of being employed in future.

“Therefore, you should as much as possible try to put this incident behind you, and face your studies to the best of your abilities”, he added.

Also during an interview with newsmen, the president commended Masari and the military for ensuring safe return of the schoolboys, saying they work extremely hard to secure their release.

“I am very impressed with him, he has been up and doing since it happened. I congratulate the governor that the schoolboys have been successfully released. I congratulated the governor and the army for organising the operation and sacrament of the abductors in getting the release of the children.”

When asked when other Nigerians who are in captivity will be released, said his administration is trying his best, he said, “when we closed our borders we found out that still, the terrorist gets weapons and ammunition, still hold people hostages, collecting millions of naira”.

Buhari admitted that the military still had their work cut out for them, but said “some of the things we may not say, I don’t want to compromise the efforts by the security being put in place by the law enforcement officials but our responsibility is to secure the country so I will say we have a lot of work to do”.

Earlier, Masari, commended the president for ensuring the safe return of the students after their abduction from the school premises recently.

The governor, meanwhile, disclosed that the over 300 students were subjected to inhuman torture by their abductor, saying, they trekked barefoot from their school to the bush where they were camped.

“They have gone through a lot of trauma within the last seven days after their abduction by bandits in the state. The students were subjected to hardship and they returned barefoot and they trekked from their school to where they were camped after their abduction in the state”, he added.