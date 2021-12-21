Buhari receives COVID-19 booster vaccine after Omicron outbreak

President Muhammadu Buhari has received his booster dose of Pfizer Biontech vaccine as part of measures aimed at protecting and adjusting to current realities occasioned by outbreak of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The dose which was administered on him by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, would fortified the president against the deadly respiratory disease.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said that by taking the booster dose, the president was leading by example.

Shuaib, who signed Buhari’s vaccination card announced that no fewer than eight million Nigerians have been vaccinated against the virus, noting that new developments have shown that COVID-19 was fast becoming the disease of the unvaccinated.

Shuaib added that the country has acquired enough vaccines to cater for eligible Nigerians. “The significance of the shot this morning is that the father of the nation is leading by example. As usual, he is among the first people that have taken the booster dose of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine.

“Again, this is to show, clearly, to all Nigerians that it is safe, it is efficacious, and now that over eight million Nigerians have been vaccinated, here is another proof that this vaccine is safe and it’s a clarion call to all Nigerians to make themselves available to get the vaccine.

“The evidence is there, over eight million Nigerians have taken the vaccines safely. They are well; they are going about their normal businesses and what we’re seeing from the data is that COVID-19 is now mostly a disease of the unvaccinated.

“Out of every 10 people that have died, the data shows that eight of them are unvaccinated. So, there’s a greater likelihood of dying from COVID-19 if you’re unvaccinated.

“What Mr. President has done today is again to indicate to all Nigerians that tyhe Federal Government does everything to make sure that only safe and efficacious vaccines are brought into Nigeria and that when they are brought into Nigeria, we’ll double-check to make sure that it fits the very high standards that have been set by NAFDAC.”

