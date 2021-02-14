Buhari reassures Nigerians safety on lives, property after Oyo ethnic clash

Following apprehension that has continued to trailed clashes recorded at Shasha market in Ibadan between Fulani and Yoruba traders, President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting of lives and property of Nigerians, saying all avenues would be explored in ensuring the people’s safety.

Aside from his commitment, he also indicated that his administration would protect all religious and ethnic groups, whether majority or minority in line with its responsibility under the constitution.

Buhari, through a statement his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said that everything would be done to restore peace and normalcy in the affected areas, adding his administration would intensify security efforts to ensure Nigerians are welll protected

“In a reaction to reports of breakout of violence in some parts of the country by some ethnic and sectional groups, President Buhari warned that the government will not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

#The President condemned such violence and gave assurance that his government will act decisively to stop the spread of any such violence.

“He appealed to religious and traditional leaders as well governors and other elected leaders across the country to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines,” the statement sais.